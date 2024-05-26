Rafah Massacre Calls For Immediate End To Israeli Occupation Crimes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 26 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian presidency said Sunday that the Israeli occupation army's deliberate targeting of displaced Palestinians in refugee camps in Rafah city is a massacre that has exceeded all limits and requires urgent intervention and an immediate halt to these crimes which keeps targeting all Palestinians.

In a press release, Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaina said that the Israeli occupation forces committing this heinous massacre is a challenge to all resolutions of international legitimacy, most notably the recent decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the necessity of stopping targeting the city of Rafah and providing protection for the Palestinian people.

Abu Rudaina added, "the American positions in support of the occupation financially and politically are the main reason for the heinous massacres we are witnessing, during which the Israeli occupation violated all taboos, and the American administration bears responsibility for these crimes that shame humanity."

The official presidential spokesman stressed that the world must act immediately to stop this comprehensive aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and force the Israeli occupation to stop their crimes that have inflamed the region and threaten international stability. (end)

