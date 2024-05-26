Betray Time Honors Memorial Day 2024 With“Freedom”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emerging Las Vegas musical duo BETRAY TIME pays tribute to all on Memorial Day with their free song & video entitled“FREEDOM” which is Out Now!

- Betray TimeLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Memorial Day approaches, original music recording and performing duo BETRAY TIME would like to take this opportunity to honor and salute all those who have selflessly sacrificed and served in the name of freedom.The acclaimed multiracial musical crossover pair consisting of the prominent rapper MC Bet and the eminent music producer and vocalist DJ RadioJam (aka: Xray), recently released their song and video entitled FREEDOM by BETRAY TIME on veterans day. It's a powerful anthem dedicated to reminding people of the sacrifices made by countless individuals throughout history and those who continue to serve today in the name of freedom.View it on Youtube at:“The song is always a hit with everybody and is played at my parties on the three biggies. Memorial Day, soon the be 4th of July and of course, Veterans Day" said one enthusiastic fan and veteran named Arne of Las Vegas.This duo's catchy song embodies the spirit of independence, hope, and love for one's country, making it the perfect soundtrack for honoring those who have given so much.As MC Bet exclaims:“ We salute and dedicate this song to all the“freedom” heroes on this Memorial Day. Thank you for your service." Then DJ RadioJam followed up with "Freedom is seldom ever free. We have been blessed by you. We thank you all.”BETRAY TIME encourages everyone to take a moment to appreciate the freedoms that we often take for granted. Please have a Happy and Safe Memorial Day!For more info or the EPK about BETRAY TIME and their world, please visit their website at:

FREEDOM by BETRAY TIME