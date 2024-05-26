Italy Stands Against Ukraine Using Its Weapons Against Targets Located On Russian Soil

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani, reacted to the statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who called on the allies supplying weapons to Ukraine to lift the ban on their use to launch strikes on military targets located in Russia.

This was reported by the ANSA agency, Ukrinform reports.

"We are an integral part of NATO but every decision must be taken in a collegial manner,"

Tajani said. "Kyiv's choices are Kyiv choices,” he added.

Tajani emphasized that the Italian weapons supplied to Ukraine should be used only within the country.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also supported by the vice-prime minister of the country, leader of the conservative party "Lega" Matteo Salvini . "Italy is not at war with anyone, and if it was right to help Ukraine militarily, then lifting the ban on Kyiv striking military facilities in Russia is not even discussed," said Salvini.

Nicola Fratoianni of the "Left Green Alliance" went even further, saying that the NATO Secretary General is uttering irresponsible and dangerous words.

"We are far from being a point of balance, we are facing another step toward military escalation. This is true insanity, which puts the world on the brink of nuclear war," he wrote on social media.

As reported, the British Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Cameron, emphasized that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by his country to strike targets on Russian soil.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that preventing Russia from winning the war is a strategic security goal, and that he does not rule out sending European ground troops to Ukraine, given certain developments.