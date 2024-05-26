On Monday, Power Outage Schedules May Be In Effect From 06:00 To 24:00

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, May 27, Ukraine's national power grid operator Ukrenergo will introduce limits on electricity consumption for industrial and household consumers throughout Ukraine.

The company announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Tomorrow, May 27, the limits on electricity consumption for household and industrial consumers will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine from 06:00 to 24:00," the statement reads.

If the limits are exceeded, regional power distribution companies may apply hourly power outage schedules.

The power supply to critical infrastructure facilities that provide life support for the population is not limited.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, consumers in seven regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to enemy shelling.

Photo: DTEK