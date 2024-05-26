Macron Arrives In Berlin For First Presidential State Visit In 25 Years

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 26 (KUNA) - President of France Emmanuel Macron arrived, Sunday, in the German capital, Berlin, on first state visit by a French president in 25 years.
The French president began the visit by participating, accompanied by his German federal counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in the "Democracy Festival" held by Germany on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the German Basic Law (the Constitution).
In a speech, Macron stressed the importance of relations between his country and Germany to preserve European unity, saying that German-French relations are "more important than ever."
For his part, the German President pledged to make this visit a "true celebration" of relations between the two parties, saying that Germany and France will celebrate democracy together. (end)
