Nangarhar Boy Invents Sun-Tracking Device For Solar Panels

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): A 13-year-old school student has invented a sun-tracking solar panel device in eastern Nangarhar province.
Yahya, 13, a student of seventh grade at Najm
Jihad High School in limits of 6th police district of Jalalabad City, has made the device for solar panels.
He said the sun-tracking device he had made was a sample and he could make a big device for huge panels if supported.
“It is really hard to manually rotate solar panels towards the sun every day. It is difficult to go the roof every day and orient the panels toward the sun that's why I came up with the thinking to make this device,” he explained.
Yahya said he could make system for large solar panels to bring about ease to the people if received support.
Known as free mason in his area, Yahya also repairs or fixes damaged household electronic items for the people.
“I can also repair damaged devices like radios. People bring me their damaged items for repair. Right now, I'm repairing a loudspeaker of a seminary,” he explained.
Abdul Wahid, uncle of Yahya, told Pajhwok Afghan News the government should first set up special classes for such talented children at schools or a special school and educate them for further improvement.
On the other hand, the Nangarhar Education Department said that a special professional and technical education institution has been established for such students.
Fazal Bari Nusrat, head of the technical and professional education, said they had equipment and all facilities for such innovations.
