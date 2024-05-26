Egypt's Al-Mashat, UN Global Compact Africa Chief Explore Collaboration To Empower Private Sector

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al Mashat, and Tolulope Lewis Tamoka, Chief Intergovernmental and Africa UN Global Compact, convened to explore collaboration opportunities aimed at empowering the private sector and advancing sustainable development. The meeting sought to strengthen the existing partnership between Egypt and the United Nations, aligning with the 2023-2027 Strategic Partnership Framework.

Minister Al Mashat emphasized the alignment of the Global Compact's principles and goals with ongoing efforts within the Egypt-UN partnership, as well as with multilateral and bilateral development partners. Private sector development is a key component of these partnerships, given its potential to drive economic growth, promote environmental and social practices, and support government-led development efforts.

Both parties discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation, including knowledge and expertise exchange. Minister Al Mashat highlighted the Ministry's“Hafez” platform, which provides financial and technical support to the private sector, connecting businesses with development partners. The platform offers financial and non-financial services, fostering a conducive business environment in Egypt. Collaboration with the UN Global Compact Africa could further South-South cooperation, transferring Egyptian expertise to other African nations.

Discussions also focused on women's empowerment, building on initiatives launched in collaboration with development partners. The“Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator,” an initiative by the Ministry in partnership with the National Council for Women and the World Economic Forum, was highlighted. Both parties explored potential synergies to enhance efforts in increasing women's economic and social participation.

Tamoka presented the“Unstoppable Africa” initiative, a global platform fostering connections between business leaders, governments, investors, and non-profit organizations from Africa and around the world. The platform aims to stimulate solutions for development challenges and promote trade policies and financial opportunities that advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Minister Al Mashat shared Egypt's experience in establishing the national platform for the“NWFE” program, designed to enhance private sector participation in climate action and increase climate investments.

The UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, aims to expand solutions addressing global challenges by encouraging private sector institutions to adopt sustainable practices. It boasts a network of 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business entities across 162 countries.

Minister Al Mashat recently inaugurated the first edition of the UN Global Compact Egypt Network's annual forum, held in Cairo under the theme“Towards Sustainable Africa.” The forum featured prominent figures such as Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Agenda, Ambassador Christian Berger, Head of the European Union Delegation to Egypt, Tolulope Lewis Tamoka, Chief Intergovernmental and Africa UN Global Compact, Elena Panova, UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt, and Ayman Ismail, Chairman of the UN Global Compact Egypt Network.



