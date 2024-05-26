Nile Valley Solidarity, Al-Mahrousa Mark Africa Day With Cultural Celebrations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Nile Valley Solidarity Initiative and the Al-Mahrousa Foundation for Development and Participation jointly hosted a series of events on May 23 and 25 to celebrate Africa Day, marking the anniversary of the Organization of African Unity's founding.

Researchers, media professionals, and young leaders from the Nile Valley region attended the two-day event, which included workshops and artistic performances. Several civil society activists were honoured for their contributions to the Nile Valley community. Among those recognized were journalist Saif Al-Buraq for his support of the Sudanese community in Egypt, director Mahmoud Al-Adawi for his artistic collaborations with the Gange Training Center, and coach Tarek Tower for his work promoting integration between Sudanese and Egyptian residents.

The first day featured a workshop titled“Community Mechanisms to Enhance Egyptian-African Communication and Cooperation to Combat All Forms of Hate Speech and Exclusion.” The workshop explored themes of community solidarity, national integration, and Egypt's role in welcoming individuals displaced by war. It emphasized the importance of cultural diversity and rejecting exclusionary practices.

On the second day, celebrations moved to the historic Sultan Qaitbay Complex. Attendees enjoyed a musical concert led by artist Hiba El-Jazouli and her band. A Sultan Bazaar showcased Egyptian and Sudanese handicrafts, promoting cultural exchange and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The events underscored the importance of fostering unity and understanding within the Nile Valley region and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Africa.



