AIADMK Raps TN Govt For Not Resuming Free Laptops Scheme For Govt School Students

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 26 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Sunday questioned Tamil Nadu's DMK government for not resuming the scheme to provide free laptops to government school students in the state.

In a statement, he said it was highly condemnable that the state government was not making any announcement regarding free laptops for state government school students even when only a few days were left for schools to reopen.

Noting that the scheme of free laptops to government school children was introduced during the previous AIADMK government, Palaniswami said that it was meant to increase the quality of education of the students.

He asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin whether he would resume the free laptop scheme which was stopped after the DMK government assumed office in the state.

In another statement, Palaniswami, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, questioned the Tamil Nadu State Electricity Board beginning the process of allowing only one electricity connection in the name of the house owner.

He said that if the house owner stayed in one portion of the house and had a tenant in another portion, 100 free units of power would be provided. However, if the tenant leaves and the house owner has two electricity connections, one will be disconnected and for reconnection when a new tenant comes, the house owner has to apply afresh for a new connection, he said. This would lead to the house owner spending more, he added.

He said that during the AIADMK government, 100 units of power were provided free for both connections and called upon the DMK government to maintain the status quo.