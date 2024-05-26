Statement by H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, SLC Secretary General on the GCC foundation day 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

24 May 2024:

“The foundation of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) represents a historical turning point and the starting point for an era of solidarity and cooperation among the GCC Member States, fostering a strong sense of camaraderie among their peoples.



Since its foundation in 1981, the GCC has embodied unity, common goals, and a shared future among its member states. This strong alliance has translated the visions of GCC leaders into tangible realities, meeting the aspirations of their peoples and serving as a beacon for economic, military, and security collaboration.



The foundation of the GCC has opened doors to various strategic initiatives and projects, playing a significant role in bolstering stability and security in the region amidst the challenges and uncertainties that have impacted the world in recent decades.



On this momentous occasion, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) takes great pride in acknowledging and appreciating the remarkable achievements of the GCC nations under the auspices of this regional organisation. We reiterate our commitment to further developing a legislative framework that promotes cooperation at the regional and global levels.”





MENAFN26052024003685011158ID1108258726