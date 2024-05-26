Deadly explosive device attack strikes checkpoint near Iraqi capital

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Sunday, officials and security sources reported a fatal explosive device attack at a checkpoint in Khan Beni Saad, situated approximately 50 kilometers north of Baghdad. The attack claimed the life of a pro-Iraqi government Sunni fighter affiliated with the Sahwa tribal force. Additionally, six individuals sustained injuries in the incident, with five of them identified as Iraqi soldiers. According to the Iraqi Security Media Cell, which serves as the official channel for security-related information dissemination, the attack involved the detonation of two explosive devices near the checkpoint on Saturday evening.



Despite the tragic outcome, no entity has yet claimed responsibility for the blast. However, the threat of ISIS remains palpable in Diyala province, where the attack occurred. Notably, in January, Iraqi security forces reported the death of the local head of ISIS in Diyala province due to an airstrike. Historically, Diyala province has been a focal point of extremist activity, initially associated with Al Qaeda and subsequently ISIS. While violence in the region has subsided since the near-complete defeat of ISIS following the pivotal 2017 battle of Mosul, sporadic incidents such as the recent checkpoint attack underscore persistent security challenges.



Diyala province's complex demographic composition, often described as a microcosm of Iraq due to its diverse Kurdish, Shiite, and Sunni populations, adds layers of complexity to the security landscape. Amid ongoing tensions, the ascendance of Iran-backed militias with ties to the Baghdad government has further fueled apprehensions. Past atrocities, such as the 2015 marketplace bombing in Diyala that claimed the lives of 130 individuals and was later attributed to ISIS, serve as grim reminders of the region's volatile history. As efforts continue to maintain stability and counter extremist threats, the latest attack serves as a somber reminder of the ongoing security risks faced by communities in Diyala province.

