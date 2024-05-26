US military's Gaza aid pier encounters setback as vessels drift

(MENAFN) The US military's Gaza aid pier faced further challenges on Saturday as two vessels broke free from the structure, drifting onto a beach near Ashdod in Israel. The 550-meter-long floating causeway, designed to connect to the shoreline in Gaza, required months to position and came at a cost of approximately USD320 million.



Maritime experts highlight the operational difficulties of the pier, particularly in rough seas. According to Sal Mercogliano, a maritime expert, a "lighterage" vessel, used for transferring aid, lost power and drifted towards Israel, prompting a recovery effort by a military landing craft.



The pier's operational limitations become apparent in conditions categorized as "sea state 3," where waves reach heights of three feet or more. This was underscored on Thursday when three US soldiers sustained injuries while working on the pier, with one in critical condition.



Critics argue that the pier, operating as part of a broader multinational maritime aid corridor, relieves pressure on Israel to open land borders, a more efficient route for delivering large volumes of aid to Gaza.



President Joe Biden announced the construction of the pier in early March in response to delays in aid delivery through Gaza's borders, primarily attributed to Israel. These delays have contributed to famine and deaths from malnutrition, as reported by the World Food Programme.



Despite assurances that no American forces will enter Gaza, concerns persist that the operation could entangle US forces in the conflict. Last month, mortar bombs targeted a marshalling area on the shoreline, reportedly where Israeli forces were securing aid depots.

