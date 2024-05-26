Explosive Device Found At Electrical Substation In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, an explosive device was discovered at one of the substations run by the regional power distributor.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy , Ukrinform learned.

"An explosive device was discovered at one of the Oblenergo substations in Dnipropetrovsk region. The police and sappers scrambled to neutralize it," the report says.

According to the Ministry of Energy, gas supply to more than 1,300 consumers in Vinnytsia region and 35 in Kharkiv region was stopped due to damage sustained by gas distribution networks.

In addition, a projectile was hit near one of the gas distribution stations in Sumy region. No casualties or damage to the equipment were reported.

As reported earlier, power supply to 11,100 consumers in 13 settlements was cut off in Khmelnytskyi region after the overnight Russian attack. In the morning, supplies were restored.