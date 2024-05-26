Iranian ports witness 32M ton increase in nominal capacity over 2.5 Years

(MENAFN) According to data from the Transport and Urban Ministry, the nominal capacity of Iranian ports has experienced a significant increase of 32 million tons over the past 2.5 years. During the tenure of the Late President Ebrahim Raisi, the capacity of Iranian ports surged from 264 million tons to 296 million tons, as reported by IRNA. Furthermore, the container capacity of the country’s ports saw an impressive rise of 700,000 TEU during the same period, reaching a total of 8.7 million TEUs.



Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash highlighted the ongoing expansion efforts in the maritime sector, particularly with the upcoming completion of two new ports in the Makran Coasts: Makran Port and Persian Gulf Port. Bazrpash emphasized that the inauguration of Makran Port alone is projected to increase Iran's container capacity by 200 million tons, showcasing the government's commitment to bolstering the country's maritime infrastructure.



Bazrpash also provided insights into the recent advancements in port operations, citing a remarkable 20 percent increase in the unloading and loading capacity of Shahid Rajaei Port within a span of one and a half years. He attributed this growth to simultaneous investments in the development of both large and small ports across Iran. Currently, the combined unloading and loading capacity of Iran's ports stands at approximately 300 million tons, underscoring the nation's burgeoning maritime capabilities.



Highlighting the overall growth trajectory of the maritime sector, Bazrpash noted that sea trade in Iran witnessed a notable increase of over nine percent during the 11-month period from March 2023 to January 2024. Moreover, sea transit surged by 34 percent, while passenger arrivals from sea borders saw a 10 percent uptick. In addition to enhancing the capacity of major ports like Shahid Rajaei, Imam Khomeini, and Shahid Beheshti, the government is also channeling investments into smaller ports such as Khamir, Sirik, and Arvand Kenar to foster comprehensive development and facilitate maritime trade and transportation.

MENAFN26052024000045015839ID1108258642