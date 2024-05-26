Iran's Niroo Research Institute leads efforts to integrate AI in electricity sector

(MENAFN) Iran’s Niroo Research Institute (NRI), an esteemed institution under the Energy Ministry's umbrella, is actively pursuing initiatives to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the country's electricity sector. According to reports from an Iranian news agency, the NRI is gearing up to host a significant event titled "AI in the Power Sector: Developments and Innovation." In collaboration with Thermal Power Plant Holding (TPPH), the institute aims to champion the adoption of AI within the electricity industry.



Scheduled to take place in Tehran on Sunday, May 26, this event will serve as a platform to spotlight the advancements and potential applications of artificial intelligence specifically tailored to the electricity generation sector. By convening stakeholders, experts, and scholars from both industry and academia, NIR and TPPH aspire to catalyze transformative changes and foster innovation within the electricity domain.



The strategic partnership between NIR and TPPH underscores their shared commitment to drive progress and harness the power of cutting-edge technologies for the betterment of the energy landscape. Through collaborative efforts and knowledge exchange, the two entities are poised to lead the charge in revolutionizing the electricity industry through the strategic integration of artificial intelligence.



With a keen focus on exploring the vast possibilities offered by AI, the event promises to offer valuable insights and opportunities for stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and chart the course for the future of the electricity sector in Iran. By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of industry leaders and academic scholars, NIR and TPPH aim to pave the way for the widespread adoption and implementation of AI-driven solutions that will enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability across the electricity value chain.

