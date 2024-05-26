Gaza Ministry Reports 81 Deaths, 223 Injuries In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 26 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the Israeli occupation forces have committed eight massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in 81 deaths and 223 injuries.The ministry's daily statistical report indicated that numerous victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews, on the 233rd day of Israel's war on Gaza.Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7, the total number of casualties has reached 35,984 dead and 80,643 injured, it added.