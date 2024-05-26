FM Begins Visit To Brussels For Key Meetings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, is set to begin a working visit to Brussels on Sunday.His agenda includes participation in the International Partners Meeting on Palestine, chaired by Norway in its capacity as Chairman of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC), which coordinates international aid to the Palestinian people, and hosted by the European Union.Safadi will also attend a meeting focused on efforts to implement the two-state solution and recognize the Palestinian state. This meeting follows up on discussions held in Riyadh during the World Economic Forum special meeting.Additionally, Safadi will join the European Union Foreign Affairs Council meeting to discuss the situation in the Middle East, and the 8th Brussels Conference on 'Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region'.During his visit, Safadi is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with his counterparts and other international officials participating in these events.