Russia Deploys One Submarine To Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has put one submarine on combat duty in the Black Sea.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces announced this on Telegram.

"A submarine, probably not a cruise missile carrier, is on combat duty in the Black Sea," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of May 26, Russia kept three warships in the Black Sea.