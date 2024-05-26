Russia Deploys One Submarine To Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has put one submarine on combat duty in the Black Sea.
According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces announced this on Telegram.
"A submarine, probably not a cruise missile carrier, is on combat duty in the Black Sea," the statement said. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of May 26, Russia kept three warships in the Black Sea.
