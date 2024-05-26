Death Toll From Russia's Strike On Epicenter In Kharkiv Rises To 14

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll in Russia's strike on the Epicenter shopping mall in Kharkiv has risen to 14.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"The death toll has risen to 14 people," Syniehubov wrote.
As Ukrinform reported, 13 people were killed and 43 injured as a result of a missile attack on the Epicenter shopping mall in Kharkiv on May 25.
