Shusha Hosts Plenum Themed Issues Of Preserving Historical Monuments In Garabagh And East Zangazur

Shusha city has hosted a plenum on the topic "Issues ofpreserving historical monuments in Garabagh and East Zangazur", Azernews reports.

Special Representative of the President of the AzerbaijanRepublic in Shusha district Aydin Karimov, Executive Director ofthe Shusha State Reserve Tural Novruzov, employees of therepresentative office and reserve participated in the plenum.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Architects Elbay Gasimzadeand Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture andConstruction Gulchohra Mammadova met with the participants of theevent.

During the plenum, it was underlined that such plenums play anexceptional role in the restoration of architectural monuments inthe territories liberated from occupation.

The meeting participants drew attention to the fact that therewere about 200 architectural monuments in Shusha before theoccupation. Almost all of them fell into disrepair, and some werecompletely destroyed.

It was emphasized that local specialists play a large role inthe restoration process that is being carried out today. A total of18 architectural monuments have been restored over the pastperiod.

The sides stressed that in order to promote the city of Shushaat the international level and exchange experience, the ShushaSymposium of Architects of the Turkic World was held last year, anda meeting of architects of the Islamic world is planned thisyear.