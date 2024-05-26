Ministry Of Justice Starts Execution Of Pardon Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice has begun toimplement the Order of President Ilham Aliyev "On the pardon of aGroup Of Convicts,” signed on May 25, Azernews reports.

The execution of the Order is carried out in penitentiaryinstitutions and the Probation Service, subordinate to thePenitentiary Service. Authorized employees of the Ministry ofJustice and the Penitentiary Service, having arrived at thepenitentiary institutions where convicts are kept, ensure theexecution of the Order in a timely manner and at a high level.

Persons pardoned by the President are released from penitentiaryinstitutions subordinate to the Penitentiary Service.

Representatives of the Ministry of Justice provide pardonedpersons with release documents.

According to the order of the head of state, 154 convicts werepardoned, of which 63 people sentenced to imprisonment werereleased from the unserved part of their sentence, 52 convicts hadtheir sentences served reduced by half.

One person sentenced to imprisonment, whose sentence wassuspended, was released from punishment.

A total of 28 people sentenced to restriction of freedom werereleased from the unserved part of the sentence, and for threepeople the term of serving their sentence was reduced by half.

Two people sentenced to correctional labor were released fromthe unserved part of their sentence, four people sentenced to fineswere released from penalties. The criminal record of one convictwho was sentenced to imprisonment and served his sentence wascleared.

Among those pardoned are foreign citizens and women. Thus,according to the order, 8 foreign citizens were pardoned. Of these,five are citizens of Afghanistan, two citizens of Turkiye and onecitizen of Russia.