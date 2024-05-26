Al Shaqab League Concludes With Exciting Contests

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Maryam Jassim Al Suwaidi and Mohammed Faisal Al Kohla topped Ladies Class and Future Champions categories respectively while Amer Hamad Al Mansori emerged overall winner in the Junior Champions and Youth Champions categories as the five-leg Al Shaqab League Show Jumping Championship concluded at the Longines Indoor Arena yesterday.

On the final day, Haya Abdulla Al Mohannadi teamed up with Godette to bag 90cm victory in the Ladies Class. The pair clocked a perfect 24.73 secs to clinch the honours. In the same height, Hadi Mansour Al Shahwani notched up the Future Champions title with a flawless show of 60.13 secs with Coco Channel SB. The 80cm win went to Alghala Turky Al Subaey, who guided Al Dafna to an effortless 63.99 secs. Later, Suhaim Hamad Al Yafei steered Just In Time to take title in Youth Champions with a time of 66.55 secs.

During the opening day of the fifth and the final round of the championship on Friday, Amer Hamad Al Mansori astride Levant clocked 27.51 secs in the jump off to win the 100cm contest. Also, Mariam Abdulkarim Abd (Azarro) topped the 60cm class while Al Najla Abdulla Al Khulaifi (Pedro) was victorious in the 40cm.