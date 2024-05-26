W2140 World WEB3 Carnival Global Tour Press Conference On May 24Th

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The press conference of W2140 World WEB3 Carnival Global Tour was held on May 24th in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, El Salvador, Thailand, Vietnam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Dubai and Metaverse University City.







The first stop of W2140 World WEB3 Carnival Global Tour“W2140 Kuala Lumpur WEB3 Carnival” is going to be grandly opened in Kuala Lumpur on June 22nd and 23rd, with special support from El Salvador's National Department of Digital Assets and Bitcoin Fund Management, and the Minister, Nina Bardi De Alvarez, is going to attend the event and give a keynote speech. El Salvador is the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as a national fiat currency, and W2140 has established the“World WEB3 Innovation Pioneer Award, World WEB3 Innovation Achievement Award, and World WEB3 Philanthropy Contribution Award”, and invited dignitaries to present awards to the“World's Best WBE3 Innovation Organization” and other award-winning organizations.” and other award-winning organizations. The outstanding organizations have the opportunity to share the same speech and roundtable forum with the Minister of Management of the National Digital Asset and Bitcoin Fund of El Salvador.







Miss World Malaysia Organizing Committee, Singapore Organizing Committee and W2140 Organizing Committee will jointly organize“Miss World Bitcoin Contest and International WEB3 Goddess Contest”. Several Miss Worlds from around the world will participate in the event and share the Bitcoin prizes together. The two-day event will be attended by over 5,000 people, who will have the opportunity to share a dinner with Miss Bitcoin World and the International WEB3 Goddess. The winning Miss Bitcoin World will have the opportunity to attend the Miss Bitcoin World Awards Ceremony in El Salvador in September 2024, attend the President's Welcome Dinner, and meet the President face-to-face. (Official website )

W2140 introduces the world's first WEB3 event platform and innovative NFT tickets. Everyone has the opportunity to participate in founding the event and share the event dividends. Kuala Lumpur WEB3 Carnival NFT tickets will be available for pre-sale on the official website (). W2140 introduces the way of super low early bird price for NFT tickets in the early stage, and gradually restoring the normal price in the later stage, and the official allows the freedom to resell them at any time on the various NFT platforms. Therefore, there is room for early participants to transfer NFT tickets and make profit. W2140 utilizes the WEB3 concept to motivate all people to create and share together to build the W2140WEB3 event platform. All NFT holders will receive a complimentary NFT for the Miss World Bitcoin Contest and share the dividends of the event with the organizing committee.

The W2140 World WEB3 Carnival Global Tour is co-sponsored by WBA World Blockchain Alliance, WDEA World Digital Economy Alliance, WMA World Meta Universe Development Alliance, MMA Meta Universe Media Alliance, MCA Meta Universe Community Alliance, GWC Great Wall Commune, Meta Universe University City, ALL-IN INSTITUTE, and Asian Blockchain Society. Since 2018, the organizing committee has held more than 150“World Blockchain Innovation Conference”,“World Digital Economy Conference” and“World Metaverse Conference”,“World WEB3 Summit” and other industry conferences. The event has invited dignitaries and scientists from all over the world, such as 5 former presidents, 1 former prime minister, ambassadors of many countries, and many deputy state-level leaders to participate. The event has attracted more than 100,000 people offline and tens of millions of people online in the meta-universe university city.







At the W2140 press conference, Mr. Wang Keycheng, the Organizing Committee of W2140 World WEB3 Carnival Global Tour, will explain the founding concept of the W2140 platform and its future development prospects, and Mr. Li Monen, the Organizing Committee of W2140 World WEB3 Carnival Global Tour, will introduce the development of the W2140 platform and previous events. The co-organizer of the event, Wonkworld University city, will hold the“First Wonkworld University city Eco-Development Conference”, which is dedicated to achieving the goal of“Equitable Access to Quality Education for All and Lifelong Education for All by 2030” put forward by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Wonkworld University city will recruit world-renowned universities to move into Wonkworld University city. Wonkworld University is actively recruiting college partners to develop Wonkworld's educational endeavors. Wonkworld University city will also organize the“Wonkworld University city Eco-Development Competition” to promote the eco-development of Wonkworld University city, which will be the focus of the event.

At the launch event, X-MARS, a global DAO of crypto-punks, introduced a new generation of DePIN social aggregators in tribute to Elon Musk's great“Interstellar Migration Initiative”, a new free community with a diverse ecosystem of development. X-MARS aims to create a social-oriented distributed social aggregation network that includes media, NFT, metaverse, public chain and other ecologies to support future interstellar missions and deep space exploration, X-MARS aims to create a distributed social aggregator network with a social focus, including media, NFT, GameFi, meta-universe, public chain and other ecosystems to support future interstellar missions and deep space explorations will actively participate in W2140 Kuala Lumpur Carnival to showcase the new concept of X-MARS.

In the future, the W2140 WEB3 event platform will continue to open up and build a WEB3 communication platform with industry players. At present, W2140 has confirmed to hold W2140 World WEB3 Carnival Global Tour in many countries such as Singapore, UAE, El Salvador, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, etc. From September 23-30, W2140 Organizing Committee will hold W2140 El Salvador WEB3 Carnival in El Salvador country, and the president will attend the event with his vice president and ministers. The President will attend the event with his Vice President and ministers.

W2140 is committed to gathering more industry players to jointly promote the focus of traffic and reshape the exciting narrative of web3. W2140 will be a common and friendly WEB3 exchange platform for global WEB3 organizations, entrepreneurs, industry players, investors, and builders. W2140 brand, W stands for World, WEB3, and 2140 originates from the fact that BTC is expected to be fully dug out by the year 2140. W2140 is the brand of W2140. With the strategic vision of 100-year development, based on the spirit of blockchain, inheriting the WEB3 thinking, we will continue to empower the blockchain industry for the long term future.