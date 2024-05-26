China cautions America regarding Taiwan trips

(MENAFN) During a press conference on Thursday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, issued a stern warning to United States lawmakers, urging them to refrain from visiting Taiwan and adhere to the One-China policy. This statement comes in response to remarks made by Michael McCaul, the chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, who declared his intention to lead a delegation to Taiwan later this month.



McCaul's announcement drew strong condemnation from Beijing, which views Taiwan as an integral part of China and opposes any efforts that could be perceived as supporting Taiwanese independence. Wang emphasized China's stance on the matter, stating that Beijing firmly opposes any official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan.



The spokesperson urged United States representatives to refrain from interfering in Taiwan's internal affairs under any pretext, emphasizing that adherence to the One-China policy is crucial. According to Wang, any visits by United States Congress members to Taiwan would be considered a serious violation of the One-China principle and would be interpreted as an attempt to undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Wang warned that such actions would send a "seriously wrong signal" to Taiwanese separatist forces and could have significant implications for bilateral relations between the US and China. He underscored the importance of maintaining cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations with Taiwan, in line with the One-China policy officially recognized by Washington.

