HMC Organises Summer Training For UDST Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Engineering and Health Facilities Department is organising a nine-week summer training programme for final-year engineering students from the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST).

The programme, which began on May 12 and will run until July 28, 2024, includes students majoring in mechanical and electrical engineering.

During the training, students are assigned to various facilities within HMC, including Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City, Hamad General Hospital, and Rumailah Hospital. Under the supervision of highly skilled engineers, students receive explanations about the importance and role of engineering professions in healthcare facilities, along with practical experience on ongoing projects.

The training programme includes weekly seminars that provide an overview of all sections within the Engineering and Health Facilities Department and their respective responsibilities, as well as presentations on the scope of work within HMC.