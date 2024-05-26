Smart Grid Technology Market To Cross USD 249.5 Billion By 2031 Driven By Growing Demand For Energy Efficiency And Reliability

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global Smart Grid Technology Market is projected to reach value of USD 249.5 Billion by 2031, it was valued USD 61.23 Billion in 2023, the market is expected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2% over the forecast period 2024-2031. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and reliable energy management solutions. Smart grid technology offers a solution, enabling two-way communication between utilities and consumers, allowing for optimized energy distribution and improved grid stability.

The Smart Grid Technology Market presents a wealth of opportunities for various stakeholders.



Smart grids minimize transmission and distribution losses, leading to significant energy savings. Additionally, they enhance energy efficiency by optimizing resource utilization.

Governments worldwide are actively promoting smart grid technology implementation through mandates and regulations. This incentivizes investments and drives market expansion.

Upgrading aging power distribution infrastructure is a pressing need. Smart grid technology offers a cost-effective and efficient solution for modernizing power grids.

Advancements in communication technologies like error-free data transfer facilitate seamless integration and operation of smart grid systems. Rising energy demands and stricter regulations mandating energy efficiency practices further fuel the adoption of smart grid technologies.

Top Companies Featured in Smart Grid Technology Market Report:

– Cisco Systems

– Siemens

– General Electric

– Honeywell international

– ABB

– IBM corporation

– Schneider Electric

– Wipro limited

– Oracle corporation

– ITRON

Recent Developments

– January 2023, TE Connectivity, a leading provider of consumer electronics, acquired Kries Energietechnik GmbH & Co. KG, a German smart grid pioneer. This move strengthens TE's position in grid stability solutions.

– In 2021, Schneider Electric, a global energy management company, acquired DC Systems BV, a prominent provider of intelligent electrical systems. This acquisition highlights the ongoing advancements in smart grid technologies.

Smart Grid Technology Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY COMPONENTS



Software

Service Hardware

By Components , Smart grid software solutions are expected to witness the highest growth due to their ability to optimize energy production costs and improve process efficiency.

BY TECHNOLOGY



Wireless Wireline

By Technology, Wireless communication currently dominates due to its cost-effectiveness, secure data transmission, and ability to cover large areas.

BY APPLICATION



Generation

Distribution

Transmission Consumption

By Application, The Distribution segment holds the largest market share due to the urgent need for efficient and reliable power distribution solutions.

BY END USE



Residential

Industrial Commercial

Impact of Global Events

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted global supply chains and caused energy price volatility. This results in increased investments in alternative energy sources and smart grid technologies to enhance energy independence and security. An economic slowdown could potentially dampen investments in smart grid projects. the long-term benefits of increased efficiency and cost savings could still attract investments in crucial infrastructure projects.

Key Regional Developments

The Asia-Pacific region currently leads the Smart Grid Technology Market due to its rapidly developing economies and growing energy demands. North America is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by government initiatives and advancements in the power sector. The ongoing modernization of grid infrastructure in this region is another key growth factor.

Key Takeaways from the Smart Grid Technology Market Study



The Smart Grid Technology Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for efficient and reliable energy management solutions.

Government support, aging infrastructure, and advancements in communication technologies are key drivers propelling market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region currently holds the dominant market share, but North America is poised for substantial growth soon. The global market is constantly evolving, with strategic acquisitions and technological advancements shaping the future of the industry.

