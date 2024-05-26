Locomotive Market Is Set To Reach USD 44.73 Billion By 2031, Due To Rising Growth In Rail Passenger Transport

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

According to SNS Insider, The locomotive market was valued at USD 22.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 44.73 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% throughout the forecast period.

Rail Investment Boom Fuels Locomotive Industry Growth With Faster, Greener Trains

The locomotive industry is on an upward trend due to a surge in rail network investments. Governments and private companies are pouring money into expanding and improving railways, driven by growing urban populations and a need for efficient transportation. This includes initiatives for faster locomotives and greener technologies like hydrogen-powered trains.

As an example, the US invested $1.2 trillion in infrastructure in 2021, with funds allocated for rail improvements. Manufacturers are also partnering with governments, like Alstom' s collaboration with Quebec to develop a hydrogen train. Investments in advanced locomotives, such as electric and high-speed models, are another factor driving growth as they promote sustainability and reduce emissions. This is exemplified by Wabtec Corp's agreement to supply Egypt with 100 eco-friendly locomotives.

Instant Access to Your Exclusive Sample Copy @

Key Vendors of Locomotive Market



TMH

CRRC

Wabtec Corporation

Alstom

Siemens Mobility

Sinara

Stadler

Hitachi

Hyundai Toshiba International Corporation.

Market Segmentation

By Propulsion Type:



Diesel Electric

By End Use:



Passengers Freight

By Technology:



IGBT Module

GTO Module SiC Module

By Component:



Rectifiers

Inverter

Motor Others

Green And Efficient Locomotives Power A Sustainable Future For Rail Transportation

The future of locomotives is bright, driven by urbanization, a focus on sustainability, and ongoing rail network expansion. This will fuel demand for energy-efficient locomotives, particularly electric models suitable for growing public transport needs. Technological advancements like silicon carbide and insulated-gate bipolar transistor modules are improving engine efficiency and reducing emissions. However, the high upfront cost of locomotives, along with maintenance and overhaul expenses, are challenges that need to be addressed.

Environmental concerns are pushing the industry towards cleaner options. Rail transportation is inherently eco-friendly, emitting significantly less greenhouse gas than traditional freight methods. Recognizing this, locomotive manufacturers are developing solutions to further reduce emissions.

For instance, collaborations like Union Pacific's project with ZTR Control Systems aim to create hybrid-electric locomotives that minimize environmental impact. By replacing diesel engines with hybrid technology, these initiatives aim to improve operational efficiency and pave the way for a greener future for the locomotive industry.

Enquiry or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report @

Electric locomotives To Dominate The Market: Powering a smarter, greener railway future.

Advancements in design and structure are leading to more powerful and fuel-efficient electric locomotives. This is driven by massive investments in railways, particularly in densely populated areas like India. New, high-tech trains like the Inspiron are planned to replace aging infrastructure, further boosting the market.

Traffic congestion is pushing for faster, more efficient transportation systems. This coincides with the integration of technologies like AI and machine learning in railways. The industry is undergoing a digital transformation with 5G, big data, and automation playing a key role. Driverless trains are a prime example, offering increased capacity, improved safety, and reduced costs.

Governments are actively deploying them, like Delhi Metro's first indigenously developed Train Control and Supervision System and Sydney's driverless trains. These advancements showcase a future where electric locomotives and cutting-edge technologies work together for a more efficient and modern railway system.

North America Ahead in Electric Locomotives, While Asia Pacific Prepares for Fastest Growth

North America currently leads the locomotive market, holding a significant share over 36% in 2023 due to its growing adoption of electric and autonomous locomotives. Environmental concerns are driving this shift, with a rise in battery electric locomotives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. Governments are also investing heavily in advanced electric models, like Union Pacific Railroad's purchase of 20 battery-electric locomotives from Wabtec Corporation and Progress Rail in 2022. This commitment to sustainable technology is propelling the locomotive industry forward in North America.

However, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. This dominance is fueled by several factors, including rapid advancements in rail infrastructure, government investments in railway development, and the widespread use of affordable public transportation.

For example, the Indian government's significant investment of $32.7 billion in February 2022 for railway infrastructure and rolling stock development highlights this focus. This growth in developing countries, along with established markets like North America, paints a bright picture for the future of the locomotive industry.

Hydrogen Locos in India, California Tightens Emission Rules

In February 2023, the Indian Rail Ministry announced plans to integrate hydrogen fuel cell locomotives into its existing fleets. This signals a significant step for Indian Railways as they design and manufacture these eco-friendly locomotives.

In April 2023, California took a firm stance on curbing locomotive emissions. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) passed a new bill targeting in-use locomotives operating within the state. This regulation mandates operators to set aside funds based on the emission levels of their locomotives. This policy aims to incentivize cleaner operations and reduce air pollution.

Key Takeaways in the Locomotive Market



Gain insights into the evolving locomotive landscape, enabling you to develop future-proof strategies aligned with market trends.

Identify the high-growth segments within the locomotive market, such as electric or hybrid technologies, to guide your investment decisions.

Understand the competitive landscape, including key players and their strengths, to refine your competitive positioning.

Gain in-depth analysis of the dominant regions in the locomotive market, like North America and Asia Pacific, to optimize your geographical expansion strategies. Explore the latest technological advancements influencing the locomotive industry, such as IGBT modules and advanced propulsion systems, to inform your product development roadmap.

To know about the Research Methodology @