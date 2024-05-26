Artificial Intelligence Robots Market To Hit USD 162.03 Billion At 35.6% CAGR By 2031 Due To Demand For Automation Solutions

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Size is expected to reach USD 162.03 Billion by 2031, growing at a staggering CAGR of 35.6% over the forecast period 2024-2031, according to the SNS Insider report. This growth can be attributed to the advancement of AI technologies, particularly machine learning and deep learning, and the rising demand for automation solutions across various industries.

Growing Demand Across Industries Drives Market Expansion

The Increasing investments in AI research and development are leading to more sophisticated and capable AI systems. These advancements empower robots with enhanced cognitive abilities, flexibility, and problem-solving skills, making them valuable assets across diverse industries. The growing demand for automation in sectors Such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics is driving the adoption of AI robots. These intelligent robots streamline operations, improve efficiency, and minimize operating costs. Collaborative robots, specifically designed for safe human-robot interaction, are further accelerating market growth by optimizing human-robot collaboration for maximized efficiency.

Top Companies Featured in this Market Report:

– ABB

– Anki

– Robotics Hanson Inc.

– Blue Frog Robotics

– CloudMinds

– Mayfield Robotics

– Nvidia Corporation

– Promobot LLC

– UBTech Robotics Limited

– Brain Corporation

Recent Developments

– January 2022, Brain Corporation partnered with Tennant Technology to launch“Inventory Scan,” a robotic solution that autonomously scans in-store inventory details. These robots work in tandem with BrainOS-powered floor scrubbers to capture and report key inventory data.

– July 2022, Starship Technologies collaborated with Bedford Borough Council in England to deliver groceries using their AI robots to over 45,000 residents.

– March 2023, Google and the Technical University of Berlin unveiled PaLM-E, a revolutionary multimodal embodied visual-language model designed for robotic control. This groundbreaking model integrates vision and language for seamless robotic operation, enabling a wider range of tasks without retraining.

Artificial Intelligence Robots Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Robot Type

Service Robots

Industrial Robots

by Robot Type, the Industrial robot segment dominates, accounting for More than 56% of the market share. This dominance Driven by the widespread adoption of AI-powered industrial robots in manufacturing and production facilities. These intelligent robots enhance automation, precision, and productivity, performing complex tasks Such as assembly, welding, painting, and material handling with exceptional speed and accuracy. The rise of collaborative robots that work alongside human workers is further propelling the growth of the industrial robot segment.

By Technology

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

by Technology, the Natural Language Processing (NLP) segment is anticipated to growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. NLP technology plays a Important role in the AI Robots market, enabling robots to comprehend and process human language. NLP algorithms analyse, interpret, and generate human language, encompassing speech recognition, language understanding, intent and sentiment recognition, and language translation. By leveraging NLP, robots can engage in natural and meaningful conversations with users, understand their intentions, provide accurate information, and perform a wide range of language-based tasks.

By Application

Military & Defence

Law Enforcement

Personal Assistance and Care giving

Security and Surveillance

Public Relations

Education and Entertainment

Research and Space exploration.

Industrial

Agriculture

Healthcare Assistance

Stock Management

Others

Impact of Global Events

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and impacted the availability of Important materials needed for AI robot production. This, along with Increasing energy costs, could potentially Reduce market growth in the short term. The long-term outlook remains positive as the demand for automation continues to rise globally. The economic slowdown could also present challenges for the AI Robots market. As businesses tighten their budgets, investments in new technologies might decrease. The long-term cost-saving benefits and efficiency gains offered by AI robots could incentivize companies to continue investing in this transformative technology.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region holds the dominant position in the AI Robots market, accounting for More than 35% of the global revenue share. This dominance can be attributed to the rapid growth of economies Such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. These nations are experiencing significant advancements in AI robot manufacturing and deployment, fueled by hefty investments in R&D aimed at boosting innovation and market expansion.

North America is also expected to grow with significant growth in the AI Robots market during the forecast period. The utilization of service robots, particularly drones, for military and defence purposes, as well as for a variety of commercial applications such as media and entertainment, precision agriculture, law enforcement, and inspections, is driving market growth in this region. The increasing demand for AI-integrated robots for professional services, especially in medical and underwater applications, is Drive the North American AI Robots market.

Key Takeaways



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its size, growth drivers, trends, and challenges.

It segments the market by Robot Type and Technology, offering insights into the most promising segments.

The report examines the impact of global disruptions and regional variations on market dynamics. It offers valuable insights for market participants to make informed investment and strategic decisions.

