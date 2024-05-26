Final List Of Candidates For Presidency Of Iran To Be Announced Next Month

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The final list of candidates who will participate in theextraordinary presidential elections in Iran will be announced onJune 11.

According to Azernews, Abbas Johari, secretary of the ElectionHeadquarters of Tehran Province, said this on IRIB TV.

According to him, the registration of candidates will start onMay 30 and will last for 5 days.

Johari said that after the announcement of the final list ofcandidates, they will be able to campaign for another 15 days.

On May 20, the Iranian authorities announced that theextraordinary presidential elections will be held on June 28.

The 14th presidential elections in the history of Iran will beheld on May 19 in East Azerbaijan province due to the death ofPresident Ibrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident.