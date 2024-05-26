Rahul Kohli Almost Joined ‘Fantastic Four’ With Reed Richards Role

(MENAFN- IANS) London, May 26 (IANS) Rahul Kohli, an English actor of Indian descent, was on the verge of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) when he auditioned for 'The Fantastic Four'.

The actor, known for his work in films such as 'iZombie' and 'The Fall of the House of Usher', shared that he was being considered for the role of Mister Fantastic, Reed Richards.

“Yeah, I don't know if I'm allowed to talk about it, but I didn't get it, is the important thing. But on good days, I see Constantine,” Kohli said in an interview with Salaam Nerds, reports deadline.

The actor added:“It will flare up once and again. And I love all of them. On good days, you're like, 'Man, I'm wanted!' People really want to see. You're the guy that people will shout out for anything.”

“On bad days, 'It's a reminder that you're not the guy. You're not there. These are the roles you'll never get.' So, it's sweet, and it's perspective. It's how you feel about yourself,” he said.

Kohli said that after the Marvel role was noted, fans had been suggesting him as part of their dream cast.

However, Pedro Pascal was ultimately cast as Mr. Fantastic, who will star alongside Vanessa Kirby as Sue, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Econ Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.

Other cast members include Julia Garner as Silver Surfer, Paul Walter-Hauser, John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson, and Natasha Lyonne.

'WandaVision' helmer Matt Shakman is directing 'The Fantastic Four', based on a script by Ric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer.