King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On 78Th Independence Day

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Amman - His Majesty King Abdullah has received cables from leaders of Arab, Muslim and friendly countries on Jordan's 78th Independence Day, which falls on May 25.
His Majesty also received cables from senior officials and officers, as well as representatives of civil society organisations.
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah
received similar cables on the occasion.
