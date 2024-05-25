MSMEDA Cooperates With JICA On Developing Small Industrial Enterprises In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The CEO of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), Bassel Rahmy, recently met with a high-ranking delegation representing the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Embassy of Japan in Egypt.

The delegation, led by Chief Representative Ken Kato from JICA's Egypt Office and Counsellor Kazuhiko Shimizu from the Economic Section at the Embassy of Japan in Cairo, reviewed the results of their coordination on implementing the“Project for Improving the Business Competitiveness of MSMEs through Enhancement of Business Development Services.”

This project aims to enhance the capacities of small and medium industrial enterprises in Egypt, making them more competitive in foreign markets. Rahmy emphasized MSMEDA's commitment to collaborating with international partners to share experiences and support MSMEs. The goal is to reduce imports, boost exports, and create additional job opportunities, aligning with the directives of Prime Minister and Board Chairman of MSMEDA, Mostafa Madbouly.

“MSMEDA implements this Project jointly with JICA on two years where services focus on upgrading the competitive edge of a number of small and medium enterprises working in the plastic sector in Merghem industrial complex located in Alexandria, and food processing sector in Minya,” said Rahmy.

“A team of Japanese experts together with officials in MSMEDA's main office, Alexandria and Minya branch offices and Egyptian experts as well work on improving the efficiency of enterprises on the two targeted sectors, developing an action plan for these enterprises and providing them with a package of business development services,” CEO of MSMEDA stated.

The joint project between MSMEDA and JICA spans two years, focusing on upgrading the competitive edge of small and medium enterprises in specific sectors. Japanese experts, along with officials from MSMEDA's main office and branch offices in Alexandria and Minya, work on improving efficiency, developing action plans, and providing a package of business development services. Phase one, which involved diagnosing the needs of 20 enterprises, has been completed within 45 working days, including extensive field visits by the project team.

Chief Representative Ken Kato expressed appreciation for MSMEDA's role in supporting Egypt's MSME sector. He highlighted JICA's support in delivering non-financial services to industrial small and medium enterprises, emphasizing the importance of enhancing the MSME sector and promoting entrepreneurship in Egypt.

Counsellor Kazuhiko Shimizu from the Embassy of Japan in Egypt emphasized the deep-rooted relations between Egypt and Japan. Both countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of development cooperation in 2024, and he expressed keenness to continue bilateral cooperation on MSME development.

Rahmy expressed satisfaction with the diagnostic field visits conducted by the project team. Based on the identified needs, Japanese and Egyptian experts will provide further services to each enterprise. MSMEDA aims to replicate this successful project in collaboration with other development partners, continuing its support for Egypt's industrial enterprises.



