HDPAC AND ODIHA STRONGLY CONDEMNED AND DECRIED THE ASSASSINATION OF U.S. MISSIONARIES IN HAITI BY CRIMINAL GANGS

HDPAC AND ODIHA STRONGLY CONDEMNED AND DECRIED THE ASSASSINATION OF DAVY LLOYD, NATALIE LLOYD AND JUDE MONTIS BY CRIMINAL GANGS IN HAITI

- Dorothy Dupuy

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On May 23, 2024, at the community of Lizon in Northern Port-Au-Prince, criminal gangs killed two U.S. missionaries Nathalie LLOYD 21 years old; her husband Davy LLOYD, 23 years old, both of Missouri, and Jude MONTIS, 45 years old, the director of Missions In Haiti . Inc. a not-for-profit organization which has been operated by Davy Lloyd's parents for more than two decades, according to the group's website. Mission in Haiti, Inc., runs a Christian mission including orphanages, schools and churches.

On behalf of the Haitian Diaspora and the people of Haiti, the Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee, (HDPAC ) and the Office of the Haitian Diaspora (ODIHA) present their sincere condolences to the LLOYD and MONTIS family whose losses are irreplaceable. We share in their sorrow, and their grief as they mourn the senseless killing of three brave individuals who selflessly gave themselves to the service of others. These senseless and barbaric killings must stop NOW.

Nathalie and Davy were two young Americans who could have been doing something else, but they chose to care for young abandoned Haitian children because of their love and admiration for Haiti and its people. Mission Haiti Inc., has been operating in Haiti for the last two decades and during that time they have cared for thousands of Haitian children and for that we thank them.

Ben Baker, Nathalie Loyd's father, who is a State Representative in Missouri, told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on“The Source.”“I don't think you can find a better example of people who truly had a deep love for the people of Haiti and had a vision to help them in any way that they could and made such an impact there among the different ministries they were involved in.”

What happened to the LOYDS and MONTIS is exactly what the people of Haiti experience daily from criminal gangs (senseless killings, raping of young women, kidnapping and torturing).

We are calling on the Biden administration to immediately provide all needed resources to fight gang violence in Haiti, including the designation of a White House Special Envoy to Haiti, the deployment of US Military specialists to coordinate the international mission led by Kenya, provide technical support and intelligence to the Haitian security forces in the fight against the gangs.

HDPAC and ODIHA are specifically calling on Haiti Transitional Presidential Council (TPC)to appoint a prime minister ready to take on the challenges of fighting gang violence. The Haitian Diaspora under the leadership of ODIHA and HDPAC are committed to working with the Haitian government, the U.S. government and all stakeholders to meet heads on the challenges of restoring peace and security in Haiti.

“We are deeply saddened by the senseless killing of these three individuals. Our hearts and prayers go to the Lloyd, Baker and Montis family who are experiencing unimaginable grief. We hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.” Dorothy Dupuy, Vice President, HDPAC.

