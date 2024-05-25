Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3153462 KUWAIT -- Kuwait welcomes the ICJ order for the Israeli occupation forces to halt their aggression on the Palestinian city of Rafah.

3154540 GAZA -- Ezzeddin Al-Qassam Brigades claims lying a successful ambush for Israeli occupation soldiers in northern Gaza Strip, killing, wounding and capturing several of them.

3154482 KUWAIT -- EU High Representative Josep Borrell calls on Israel to immediately stop its military assault on Rafah, affirming that ICJ orders are legally binding on the Parties.

3154523 BERLIN -- Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck says, in a rare criticism of the Israel occupation forces, Israel has already "crossed the red lines" in Gaza.

3154522 NEW DELHI -- At least 22 people perish in a huge fire in Rajkot city, Gujarat state, on the western coast of India.

3153463 WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin resumes his duties after undergoing a non-surgical medical procedure to treat bladder problem. (end)

