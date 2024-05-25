Critical To Stop Russia's War Machine - Estonia's President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonian President Alar Karis believes the most important thing today is to stop the Russian military machine in Ukraine.

The president said this in an interview with Yle , Ukrinform reports.

"We will do everything possible to bring Russia and Putin to their knees. Then it will be possible to start serious negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine," Karis said.

According to him, the most important thing now is to stop the Russian military machine.

He also expressed skepticism about rapid changes in Russia.

"I don't really believe in quick changes. Russia had a chance in the early 1990s, but it all went wrong. Even rescue from Vladimir Putin will not necessarily lead to changes. A number of factors are needed for them, the most important of which is the will of the people to seize an opportunity," said Karis.

He added that the world may have to endure many more "Putins" before changes take place in Russia.

"We may have to go through a lot more Russian leaders before anything starts," Karis suggested.

According to the president, pressure is needed, including from the West, so that ordinary Russians understand that something must be done.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said NATO allies should not be wary of sending instructors to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian military as this would not drag the Alliance into a war with Russia.

Photo: President's Office