National Guard Commander Inspects Fortifications In Sumy Region

The Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, has inspected the fortifications of Ukrainian positions in the Sumy region.

Pivnenko announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Alongside the commanders of the relevant units, they discussed the operational situation in the region and paid attention to the timely receipt of all necessary data on the situation in the region, interaction with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and establishing communications, logistics and management systems.

"One of the tasks, on which the work will continue in the future, is the fortification of positions and protective structures, in particular in the areas of responsibility and the border areas," Pivnenko said.

According to Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko, acting deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians are building up a group of forces on the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Photos: Oleksandr Pivnenko/Telegram