German Vice Chancellor Levels Unusual Criticism At Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 25 (KUNA) -- Vice-Chancellor of Germany Robert Habeck said Saturday the Israeli occupation forces have already "crossed the red lines" in their war on the Palestinians in Gaza Strip and "this shouldn't happen."

The behavior of the Israeli occupation forces is "incompatible with international law as we have seen from the legal point of view," he said at a national dialogue on the new constitution.

Habeck was referring to the yesterday ruling of the International Court of Justice against the Israeli military offensive on Rafah.

His rhetoric represents shift in the German diplomacy which used to be supportive of Israel's alleged right to self-defense since the start of the conflict in Gaza on October 7. (end)

anj









MENAFN25052024000071011013ID1108257337