UAE's Al-Ein Crowned AFC League Champion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 25 (KUNA) - Al-Ain FC of the United Arab Emirates claimed their second title of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League after hammering Japan's Yokohama FM 5-1 on Saturday.

The second leg of the final, held at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, saw Soufiane Rahimi scoring twice for the hosts at minutes 8 and 67.

Al-Ain's Alejandro Romero scored from a penalty at minute 33 shortly before Yan Matheus was able to reduce the gap at minute 40 by scoring the sole goal for Yokohama FM.

Kodjo Laba scored another double for Al-Ain at minutes 90+1 and 90+5, securing the second historic victory of the team after the 2002-2003 title. (end)

