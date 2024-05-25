Base Memecoins Are Soaring

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The Base ecosystem has experienced a remarkable upswing in its memecoin sector, with Brett (BRETT) and Degen (DEGEN) skyrocketing by double digits.

According to CoinGecko data, BRETT has recorded the most gains on the daily and weekly scales -30 % and 58.7%, respectively.

BRETT is a memecoin launched on the Base network in February 2024. It features a character in Matt Furie's Boys' Club comic, just like Pepe the Frog. It didn't take much for the project to become the largest memecoin on Base, currently boasting $563.9 in market capitalization.

Similarly, Degen has also witnessed substantial gains, soaring 12.9% daily and 26.5% on the weekly scale.

This is a significant surge and highlights the community's long-term commitment even despite recent obstacles. As CryptoMode reported, the Degen Chain suffered a major outage that left the network and its dApps unusable for around 48 hours.

Base is not the only ecosystem where memecoins have noted a remarkable upswing. Solana is also a hotspot for memecoin enthusiasts and developers.

As CryptoMode reported, PONKE, a memecoin project featuring a monkey launched in January 2024, surged over 40% in the daily chart and a remarkable 173% weekly.