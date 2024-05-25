Balkan Nations Hail UN Decision To Designate Day To Remember Srebrenica

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Balkan nations of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Croatia,Kosovo, and Albania welcomed the adoption of the draft resolutionby the UN General Assembly to declare July 11 as SrebrenicaGenocide Remembrance Day, Azernews reports citingthe Anadolu Agency.

The UN on Thursday passed a resolution to designate July 11 asthe day to remember the Srebrenica genocide of 1995 withoverwhelming support from the General Assembly.

The resolution was spearheaded by Germany with co-sponsorshipfrom more than 40 countries.

Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic welcomed themove.

"July 11, the day the genocide was committed, will becommemorated in other countries of the world as well as in the UNGeneral Assembly. Children will be educated in schools and raisingawareness about the Srebrenica Genocide will be a necessity for thecivilized part of the world," Konakovic said on Facebook.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob also welcomed thedecision.

"I welcome today's adoption of the United Nations GeneralAssembly resolution on the genocide in Srebrenica. The resolutionemphasizes that the horrors that happened almost 30 years ago mustnever be repeated or forgotten," said Golob in a statement.

Croatian Foreign Ministry said that the country welcomes theadoption of the resolution.

"Croatia bases its position on respect for international law. In2007, the International Court established that genocide wascommitted in the UN protected zone in Srebrenica," said theministry in a statement.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said that July 11 will beremembered every day.

"The world is giving future generations the chance to learn fromthe lessons to be learned from Srebrenica," said Osmani on X.

Albanian President Bajram Begaj said that his country once againconfirmed its harmony with Western values by voting for thedecision in question.

"Albania once again affirmed its alignment with Western valuesby voting for and committing to the adoption of this resolution date will serve as a perpetual reminder to condemn genocide,ensuring that such massacres are never repeated and simultaneouslyproviding a response to those who deny genocide and such horrificcrimes," said Begaj on X.

Milorad Dodik, president of Bosnia Herzegovina's RepublikaSrpska entity, told local media that the resolution wasunsuccessful as a simple majority could not be reached.

The vote passed with 84 nations voting in favor and 19 against.A total of 68 countries abstained.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic shared a photo of himselfcarrying the Serbian flag at the UN General Assembly.

"I am proud of my Serbia," said Vucic.

Montenegrin Serbs organized a protest rally in front of theMontenegro Government building in the capital Podgorica.

Several hundred citizens gathered and chanted "betrayal,betrayal".

The crowd also said that "the adoption of the Resolution onSrebrenica can cause new conflicts and dissatisfaction in theBalkans".

Meanwhile, in Kosovo's North Mitrovica municipality, a group ofSerbs organized a convoy to support Serbian President Vucic, whoattended the UN General Assembly session on Srebrenica.

Condemning the denial of the Srebrenica genocide, the resolutiondenounced the glorification of crimes against humanity, genocideand war criminals.

Highlighting the importance of ongoing efforts for theidentification of victims and the retrieval of bodies, theresolution emphasizes the need for all perpetrators to be broughtto justice.

While not legally binding, General Assembly resolutions carrypolitical weight and send a strong message to the internationalcommunity.

More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were killed in Srebrenica,despite the presence of Dutch peacekeeping troops, as Serb forcesattempted to wrest the territory from Bosnian Muslims and Croats toform a state.

In 2007, the International Court of Justice at The Hague ruledthat a genocide had been committed in Srebrenica.