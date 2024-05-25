Spain Defense Minister: Real Genocide Occurs In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 25 (KUNA) -- What is going on in the besieged Gaza Strip is a "real genocide", Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said Saturday, as there is a diplomatic crisis between Israeli occupation and Spain over the latter's plan to recognize a Palestinian state.

In an interview with Spain TV in the city of Oviedo, northern Spain, on the annual Spanish Armed Forces Day, Robles said: "Spain cannot forget that people are dying in Ukraine, just as it cannot ignore what is happening in Gaza, which is a real genocide."

She stressed that recognizing Palestine's state is abidance by peace and coexistence between Palestinians and Israelis, calling for considering this matter positively.

She elaborated that Madrid's recognition of Palestine is not a move against Israel, but it aims to help "end violence in Gaza".

She went to say that Spain is not afraid that Israel occupation will stop cooperation with Spain in terms of combating terror, due to Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez's stance towards Palestine.

This is the first time that the socialist wing in Spain's government used the term of "genocide", in reference to the war in Gaza.

After Sanchez announced the recognition of Palestine's state, Sanchez's second deputy and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz, posted a video on social media in which she celebrated Spain's announcement of recognition of the state of Palestine.

She said "we celebrate that Spain recognizes the Palestinian state. But we are not going to stop there. We will keep pushing from our responsibility as a government to defend human rights and put an end to the genocide of the Palestinian people."

"We are living in a moment of human history in which to do the minimum is at once heroic and insufficient. That's why we can't stop here. Palestine will be free from the river to the sea."

Her remarks were considered by Israeli occupation as a clear call to eliminate Israel and promote violence, hatred and anti-Semitism.

In the wake of this, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused the Spanish government of anti-Semitism while announcing a decision to "sever the relationship" between the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem and Palestinians, and prevent it from providing services to Palestinians from the West Bank.

As a result, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez rapidly confirmed that Spain would protest against Israel's decision, denying "anti-Semitism". (end)

