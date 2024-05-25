Russia, Iran Maintain Close Ties After Raisi's Death, Ministers Say

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, May 25 (IANS/DPA) The foreign ministers of Russia and Iran have reaffirmed the strategic ties between the two countries following the death of Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian president who died in a helicopter crash nearly a week ago.

Under Raisi, Tehran took a tough line against the United States and Europe as it moved closer to Russia. For Moscow, Iran has become a key political, economic and military partner. Iran, for instance, is a critical arms supplier for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The relationship will stay the course, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement following a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iran's new foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani. Kani's predecessor, Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in the chopper crash along with Raisi on May 19.

All previous agreements and joint initiatives will continue, the ministry said.