Azerbaijani Parliament Sends Letter Of Protest To Czech Republic

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the 24th of May, the head of the Milli Majlis Working Groupon Interparliamentary Relations with the Czech Republic, ElnurAllahverdiyev, sent a letter of protest on behalf of the GroupMembers to the members of the Czech Republic-AzerbaijanInterparliamentary Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies ofthe Czech Parliament, Azernews reports.

The letter states that the remarks made by the Deputy Chairmanof the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament, Jan Bartošek,during a meeting with the Ambassador of Armenia, Ashot Hovakimyan,caused deep regret among the Members of the Azerbaijan-CzechiaInterparliamentary Relations Working Group of the Milli Majlis ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that the one-sided comments made by Jan Bartošek notonly do not reflect the truth but also contradict the spirit offriendship and cooperation that has emerged and proved itself inrecent years between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and the CzechRepublic. It is also pointed out that Mr. Bartošek seems to beunaware of the true reasons for the history of the past conflict,as well as the new realities that have emerged in the region in thelast 3 years and the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan remarks of the Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies ofthe friendly country of Mr. Bartošek undermine healthy cooperationand friendly relations between our countries.

The letter states: 'The Working Group on InterparliamentaryRelations with the Czech Republic informs Mr. Bartošek that 20% ofthe territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan remained occupied byArmenia for 30 years. During that period, Armenia had plundered anddestroyed settlements belonging to Azerbaijanis, annihilated andfalsified historical and architectural monuments, and desecratedreligious sites belonging to Azerbaijan. The entire world,including Armenia itself and Mr. Bartošek's own country, the CzechRepublic, have recognised this territory as an integral part ofAzerbaijan. In such circumstances, the open disregard by the DeputyChairman of the official position of his own state on this issue orthe deliberate distortion of facts is bewildering and deeplyregrettable to us.'

It is indicated in the letter that the Members of the MilliMajlis Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations-Czechiadeplore the statement made by Mr Bartošek and hoe that he willcorrect the political error he has made.

In conclusion, the letter contains a request that the viewpointof the Working Group should be communicated to the leadership ofthe Chamber of Deputies of the parliament of Czechia.