Para-Athletics Worlds: Indian Contingent Records Highest-Ever Medal Tally

(MENAFN- IANS) Kobe (Japan), May 25 (IANS) Simran Sharma won gold in the Women's 200 metres T12 category as medals continue to pour for India in the 2024 Para-Athletics World Championship in Kobe, Japan. Preethi Pal won her second medal of the Championship with a bronze in the Women's 100 meters T35 category.

Preethi had earlier won bronze in 200 meters in the same category.

India's Navdeep won a bronze medal with a season-best performance of 42.82 meters in the Men's Javelin Throw F41 category.

With Saturday's medals, India's tally reached 17 including six gold, five silver and six bronze, their highest ever in the history of the esteemed competition surpassing the 2023 tally.

The Indian para-athletics team's performance in Kobe is a testament to their hard work, resilience, and the robust support system provided by coaches, support staff, and the Athletics Federation of India.

Their success serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the country and reinforces India's growing stature in international para-athletics.

Deepthi Jeevanji on Monday set a world record of 55.06 seconds in the Women's 400m T20 category which secured the gold medal in an incredible display of hard work and motivation.

"Breaking the world record and winning gold at the World Championships is a dream come true. I am grateful for the support of my coaches, family, and the entire Indian contingent. This is just the beginning, and I am excited for the future, especially with the Paris Paralympics on the horizon," said Deepthi Jeevanji after breaking the world record.