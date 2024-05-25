Two Women Booked For Abusing Doctor In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 25 (IANS) Two women have been booked for allegedly abusing an on-duty doctor in a government hospital at Bambolim in Goa.

The complaint has been lodged against the accused persons at Agacaim police station by Shubham Prabhudesai, a doctor at Goa Medical College, Bambolim.

Police informed that while Prabhudesai was on duty in one ward, the accused abused him and pulled his shirt and hand, while another unknown accused removed her slippers and made gestures to hit the complainant obstructing him while he was discharging his lawful duties.

The reason as to why the accused abused the doctor is not known.

An offence has been registered under various sections of IPC.

Police are further investigating the case.