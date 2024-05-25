               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Two Women Booked For Abusing Doctor In Goa


5/25/2024 7:15:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 25 (IANS) Two women have been booked for allegedly abusing an on-duty doctor in a government hospital at Bambolim in Goa.

The complaint has been lodged against the accused persons at Agacaim police station by Shubham Prabhudesai, a doctor at Goa Medical College, Bambolim.

Police informed that while Prabhudesai was on duty in one ward, the accused abused him and pulled his shirt and hand, while another unknown accused removed her slippers and made gestures to hit the complainant obstructing him while he was discharging his lawful duties.

The reason as to why the accused abused the doctor is not known.

An offence has been registered under various sections of IPC.

Police are further investigating the case.

MENAFN25052024000231011071ID1108256540


IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search