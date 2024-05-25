President Of The Czech Republic Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel has sent acongratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev onthe occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Excellency,

Allow me to sincerely congratulate you and the people of yourcountry on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic ofAzerbaijan.

The Czech Republic values the level of mutual relations with theRepublic of Azerbaijan. I am convinced that cooperation between ourtwo countries will continue to develop successfully.

I wish you, Your Excellency, good health and every success.

Sincerely,

Petr Pavel

President of the Czech Republic"