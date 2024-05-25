Azerbaijan, Germany Discuss Bilateral Relations And Baku-Yerevan Peace Process

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephoneconversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Azernews reports citing the press service of theAzerbaijani Foreign Ministry
The ministers discussed the current state and prospects ofAzerbaijani-German bilateral relations. They also touched upon thecurrent situation in the region and discussed the peace processbetween Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Bayramov informed Baerbock in detail about the negotiations thattook place on May 10-11 in Almaty with the Minister of ForeignAffairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.
The sides stressed the importance of the agreements reachedbetween Baku and Yerevan and the confidence-building measures takenin the recent period.
