               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, Germany Discuss Bilateral Relations And Baku-Yerevan Peace Process


5/25/2024 5:19:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephoneconversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Azernews reports citing the press service of theAzerbaijani Foreign Ministry

The ministers discussed the current state and prospects ofAzerbaijani-German bilateral relations. They also touched upon thecurrent situation in the region and discussed the peace processbetween Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Bayramov informed Baerbock in detail about the negotiations thattook place on May 10-11 in Almaty with the Minister of ForeignAffairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

The sides stressed the importance of the agreements reachedbetween Baku and Yerevan and the confidence-building measures takenin the recent period.

MENAFN25052024000195011045ID1108256367


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search