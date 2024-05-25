Italy Aims To Increase Agricultural Machinery Exports To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy is ready to export advanced agricultural machinery toAzerbaijan, mainly used to reduce the impact of climate change onthe agricultural sector, Fabio Ricci, Deputy General Director ofthe Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Federation, Azernews reports.

According to him, 13 companies from Italy arrived in Baku on May14 to participate in the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum andstudy the local market.

Ricci emphasized that Italian companies are exploring businessopportunities in Azerbaijan.

"The main purpose of our participation in exhibitions held inAzerbaijan was to see the equipment used in the agriculturalsector. This will allow us to determine the country's demand forequipment in the future," Ricci said.