Badshah Ends Feud With Honey Singh: ‘Was Unhappy Because Of Misunderstanding'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Musician Badshah has publicly ended his feud with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, stating that there was a phase in his life where he held a grudge against him, but now he wants to call it quits.
Badshah seemingly took the first step to end his long-standing beef with Honey Singh during GraFest 2024, held in Dehradun on May 24.
During his performance, Badshah stopped midway to take a respectful stand on Honey Singh.
“There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one, and now I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind - and that's Honey Singh,” he said.
Badshah said:“I was unhappy because of some misunderstandings, but then I realised when we were together, jode ne waale bahut kam the, todneh waale bahut the (There were many to break but very few to fix)."
He added: "Today I just want to let everyone know I've left that phase behind, and I wish him all the best.”
The popular beef between the two musicians first surfaced in 2009, when the duo parted ways from Mafia Mundeer.
