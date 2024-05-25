Maharashtra CM Orders Hazardous Chemical Industries To Relocate After Deadly Dombivli Blast

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, May 25 (KNN)

In the aftermath of a devastating chemical factory blast in Dombivli, Thane district that claimed at least nine lives and left over 60 injured, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed companies dealing with hazardous chemicals to shift their operations away from residential areas.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Shinde stated that the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) should facilitate relocating such units to lands acquired in Ambernath.



Alternatively, he proposed they could change their land usage for industries like IT, engineering or textiles which pose reduced risks. "We will give them an opportunity to start such industries where there will be no accidents," he affirmed.

However, the government directive has drawn criticism from industry associations who argue that the authorities overlooked rampant encroachments into buffer zones originally separating industrial and residential areas.



Deven Soni, Chairman of the Kalyan Ambernath Manufacturers Association (KAMA) expressed disappointment, stating "It's wrong to say that industries should leave Dombivli MIDC which has been here since 1960. There was a buffer of 1 to 1.5 kms between MIDC and residential areas which has been violated by residential buildings granted permission by authorities. Why didn't they consider maintaining the buffer zone?"

As the state grapples with striking a balance between public safety and industrial growth, this recent tragedy has reignited debates around zoning laws, enforcement and shared responsibility between stakeholders.

